‘Mass exodus’ Putin faces revolt from Moscow officials over army draft

Moscow city officials have staged mass resignations after one of their drafted colleagues was killed in fighting in Ukraine. The exodus threatens to wreak chaos across Russia’s capital city, that has a population of roughly 12 million people. Vladimir Putin announced his plans for a “partial” mobilisation in September, as he caved in to his generals’s demands for more troops.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said that 300,000 men would be initially conscripted into the army.

One of those to receive their call up papers was Alexi Martynov, the head of a department in the Moscow government.

Mr Martynov was reported killed in action on October 10, according to RT’s Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Natalya Loseva.

The Moscow official had no previous combat experience and died just two weeks after his conscription.

His death has provoked a furious reaction from his colleagues, many of whom could also be drafted into the ranks of the military.

Roman Super, a Russian journalist with close ties to the city’s administration, reported that many officials had handed in their resignations in protest.