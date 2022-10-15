Max Verstappen tipped to quit Red Bull despite long-term contract

“Those mechanics spend many hours in waiting areas at airports, only to commercial flights from A to B and being transported to the track in small minibuses. The drivers, on the other hand, have their private planes and there is always a car waiting for them.

“That is a completely different style of life. It is great that Verstappen signs such a long-term contract, but there is always the risk that when important people leave the car is no longer performing to the driver’s expectations. At that point, a driver will wonder if it is time to switch teams.

“I don’t think Max Verstappen will stay with Red Bull for the rest of his career. That’s just my opinion. But historically, drivers have often switched teams for various reasons, even if they had multiple titles with one specific team. That could be financial reasons, or simply because they were ready for a new environment.”