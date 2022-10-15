Medvedev becomes father as wife Daria gives birth to baby girl

Daniil Medvedev has announced the birth of his first child after welcoming a new baby girl with his wife on Saturday. The former world No 1 confirmed he has become a father for the first time after his long-term spouse Daria Medvevdeva gave birth to their daughter, following in the footsteps of Rafael Nadal and Gael Monfils in becoming a dad.

The Russian confirmed the news with a post on Instagram of his newborn child, revealing she had been born in Nice on October 14 with a heartwarming image of his daughter. “14.10.2022. Welcome to the world baby girl,” Medvedev wrote, finishing the caption with a heart.

The 26-year-old, who won the US Open in 2021, has been married to wife Daria since 2018. The pair, who had kept the pregnancy under wraps, are yet to reveal a name for their first child together.

Medvedev last competed at the Astana Open against Novak Djokovic in the semi-final before retiring midway through the match. However, it is understood he was struggling with an adductor injury and the withdrawal was not related to the pregnancy.

READ MORE: Nadal thanks tennis fans as Spaniard confirms wife and son both ‘well’