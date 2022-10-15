



Meghan Markle came under fire after staff at Buckingham Palace accused the Duchess of “bullying” after she stepped down from her role in March 2020. On the other hand, Kate Middleton was said to fit in well with the team, as she built strong rapports with staff members who said she was “polite, friendly and fun”. The two women had a lot in common as they married into the Royal Family, but it appears they both took very different approaches when it came to engaging with staff members at the Palace.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold worked closely with Prince William and his brother Prince Harry in the royal household, and has revealed it was “fun” being around the Royal Family, and seeing William’s love for Kate blossom. He told Slingo: “What I liked was that Kate, being a girlfriend and obviously not a member of the family, would be with me and the other staff and she was so polite, friendly, and fun and making jokes. I remember there were days I had off where I’d be running an errand or I’d left something up at Highgrove [House] and they were around, so you’d just catch up with them.” Meanwhile, the relationship between Meghan and the team at Kensington Palace appeared to sour following reports of a senior aide raising their concerns with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following a public engagement in 2017. The senior aide was said to have spoken to the couple about the difficulties raised following their treatment of some staff members, which Meghan reportedly responded “it’s not my job to coddle people”.

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, royal expert and podcast host Kinsey Schofield said it appeared Meghan “approached Palace life from a place of victimhood”. Ms Schofield added: “Meghan was an American that lacked patience. Meghan’s partner was notoriously suspicious of palace staff while Prince William respected and worked well with them. “Meghan perpetually seems to have a chip on her shoulder and I just think she approached her entire palace life from a place of victimhood.” When comparing Meghan’s introduction to royal life compared to Kate’s, Ms Schofield noted that Kate had always been “polite and gentle in her engagement”. READ MORE: Coronation date falling on Archie’s birthday ‘not a swipe at Harry’

“Kate Middleton was a young woman when she entered the palace fold. Initially just a friend of Prince William’s visiting on holidays. The Princess of Wales had a much longer introduction into royal life than Meghan Markle,” Ms Schofield said. “I think Catherine has always been polite and gentle in her engagement with others but she was also in her early 20s when she started kicking around the castles. Meghan Markle was 36 years old, divorced, and independently financially stable. “I think that the Princess of Wales just took the time to understand the system and is a team player. I also intentionally use the sports term ‘team player’ to describe Kate because she grew up on rowing teams and understands that when everyone participates in the correct capacity, the result is a success. “Meghan perpetually seems to have a chip on her shoulder and I just think she approached her entire palace life from a place of victimhood.” DON’T MISS:

According to reports, the Duchess was not a fan of engaging with junior members of staff. Policies for staff working for the Royal Family have changed in wake of bullying allegations made against the Duchess, according to a senior palace source. Buckingham Palace launched the investigation in 2021 as it asked past and present staff to speak of their experiences with Meghan. But after the Palace refused to publish the report looking into bullying claims, some took it that Meghan’s name had been cleared. “Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the Palace in the first place. She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims,” a source told Us Weekly. The Duchess always denied the allegations that she’d bullied members of her staff, with lawyers for her and Prince Harry calling it all a “calculated smear campaign”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been approached for comment.