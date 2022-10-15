Categories
US

Metaverse-style avatars are now available in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has announced that animated avatars are now available in preview for its Teams collaboration platform.

Via the Avatars app in the Microsoft Teams App Store, members of the Technical Access Program can now design up to three avatars for use during meetings, and choose from an array of reaction gestures.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.