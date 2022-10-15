Multi-millionaire venture capitalist puts life on hold to source and deliver second-hand ambulances to Ukraine

It all started when James Spenceley read an article about Ukraine struggling with a lack of ambulances since the war started.

Key points: Sydney businessman James Spenceley has been sourcing and driving second-hand ambulances to areas of Ukraine

Sydney businessman James Spenceley has been sourcing and driving second-hand ambulances to areas of Ukraine The project called Aus Ukraine Aid is funded by the Spenceley family and Australian donors

The project called Aus Ukraine Aid is funded by the Spenceley family and Australian donors Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of ambulances because so many have been damaged during the war

There was a shortage because they kept getting blown up during the Russian attack.

The millionaire venture capitalist, who has previously owned the Illawarra Hawks NBL side, put his business interests on hold.

“Once the conflict started, my wife – who is Ukrainian — and I we were looking for ways to help,” he said.

“We researched it and bought two second-hand ambulances, I flew over, picked them up and delivered them.

“We met heaps of people along the way who liked the project, so we started a GoFundMe page and so far we’ve raised and spent over $500,000 and we have another convoy to do after this one.”

The Aus Ukraine Aid team have been travelling in convoys to deliver the medical vehicles, usually travelling 500 kilometres a day. ( Instagram: Aus Ukraine Aid )

Crew and vehicles meet at Polish border

Mr Spenceley has so far sourced the second-hand ambulances from France and the UK.

The vehicles are driven to the Polish border where they are collected by him and fellow volunteers, who then travel up to 500 kilometres a day in convoy to deliver them.

“More recently we’ve focused on four-wheel-drive ambulances because the weather’s changing, snow’s coming and roads are muddy,” he said.

“We’ve been sourcing them by Google searching and making contacts and they introduce you to other people.

“We make sure people get them because there’s still corruption and the possibility things don’t go where they’re needed.”

Motivation in ‘delivering fathers home to their kids’

Loading Instagram content

Mr Spenceley said the second-hand ambulances played a vital role in providing emergency health services to a country at war.

“The ambulances are useful to evacuate up to 20 people a day, many of whom might die if the ambulance wasn’t there,” he said.

“If we can bring one more father home to his kids, that’s such a good investment.

“Over six months if we can bring a couple of hundred fathers home to their kids because of this unjust invasion, that’s what motivates you.”

Mr Spenceley’s Aus Ukraine Aid convoy stands out as it makes its way through regional Ukraine.

His vehicles have large stickers showing the charity’s logo, as well as the Australian and Aboriginal flags.

He said knowing donations to the cause were coming from Australia had helped inspire Ukrainians to continue their fight.

“The response has been incredibly appreciative, and we even had a federal member of parliament come out and thank us,” he said.

A collection of ambulances in Ukraine with a group from Aus Ukraine Aid in the centre. ( Instagram: Aus Ukraine Aid )

“It’s the emotional support — they see the Australian flag rocking up on an ambulance and that donors in Australia have cared enough to contribute to bring an ambulance to them and it keeps that motivation up.

“A lot of people say the world stands with Ukraine, but they really feel it when a couple of Aussie blokes turn up and hand them a key with an Australian flag on the front of the vehicle.”