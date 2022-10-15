Olly Murs on The Voice format change as he addresses future

The Voice blind auditions are well underway, and each week a fresh set of talent takes to the stage in the hopes of impressing the judges. Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne Marie and Will.i.am are back on the judging panel as they compete against each other to find the best singers in the UK.
However, speaking in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk and other press, the judges opened up about what it’s like working on the show.
This weekend, the star-studded panel will be back in their chairs to watch another set of hopeful singers perform.
They then get to select eight people on their teams, which is when they will battle it out against each other.
Each week, the celebrities will have to whittle their teams down as they reach the final.
Another judge that has been a staple on the panel since near enough the beginning is, Sir Tom Jones.
Sir Tom has been in the music industry for decades, and Olly explained the Sexbomb hitmaker never gets bored.
Olly explained: “You have to remember, he has lived through the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s. So you imagine all the types of singers that have come and gone.
“I was saying earlier, our show this year is so diverse. We have had so many different talents, from classical singers to modern singers, to UK rappers to Spanish rappers.
“We had like all sorts of classical singers, opera singers. We have had everything.
“And it’s like, I think Tom just gets so excited by hearing all these new artists coming through and all these different styles.
“And he’s still here, he’s still in it,” the Troublemaker popstar said before adding: “I mean, I hope in 60 years I’m still rocking it on The Voice.”
Anne Marie chipped in: “Every time he does a show, I said to him, ‘Are you bored? Are you done?’
The Voice returns on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.
