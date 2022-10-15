Olly Murs on The Voice format change as he addresses future

The Voice blind auditions are well underway, and each week a fresh set of talent takes to the stage in the hopes of impressing the judges. Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne Marie and Will.i.am are back on the judging panel as they compete against each other to find the best singers in the UK.

However, speaking in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk and other press, the judges opened up about what it’s like working on the show.

This weekend, the star-studded panel will be back in their chairs to watch another set of hopeful singers perform.

They then get to select eight people on their teams, which is when they will battle it out against each other.

Each week, the celebrities will have to whittle their teams down as they reach the final.

READ MORE: Ruth Langsford details fears over split husband Eamonn Holmes