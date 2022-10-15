Overwatch 2 – Widowmaker Hero Guide

Widowmaker in Overwatch 2 isn’t your typical DPS, and she requires a level of precision significantly higher than most heroes. With the right training right and knowledge of each map’s layout, you can make Widowmaker into the ultimate one-shot hero, capable of decimating an enemy team before they even know what’s happening. The trouble is it takes quite a bit of effort to reach that point. Here’s how to play the snipe-happy Widowmaker.
Widowmaker overview
Widowmaker is a sniper with an automatic rifle that deals more damage when it powers up after a few seconds, though of the rifle’s two forms, the sniper variant is the most effective. Widowmaker’s short-range rifle can be wildly inaccurate, so even though it can theoretically deal a significant amount of damage at full power, the gun’s spread means your shots likely won’t all land anyway.