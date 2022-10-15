Categories
Life Style

Pacifica High volunteer coach accused of relationship with student


Pacifica High School in Oxnard

A former volunteer assistant football coach at Pacifica High School pleaded not guilty to misconduct charges stemming from an inappropriate relationship he allegedly had with a student at the school.

Aaron Mora, 24, of Oxnard, was arrested on Sept. 29 after investigators learned he reportedly had a relationship with a 16-year-old female student, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Mora, a 2016 Pacifica graduate and former linebacker on the football team, was booked into custody and released the same night on $50,000 bond.

On Thursday, Mora appeared in Ventura County Superior Court and pleaded not guilty to charges of sending obscene material to seduce a minor and possessing or controlling child pornography, both felonies. He also denied special allegations that the victim was vulnerable and that he took advantage of a position of trust.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.