‘People Assumed That She Was a B**Ch’ – Former American Tennis Star Opens up About Horrifying Misconceptions on Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova, five-time Grand Slam singles champion, is classified as an oddball with a no-nonsense attitude towards everything in life. While some people appreciate this outspokenness, the majority of tennis fans hate Sharapova for several reasons. Former American star and coach shared his views about Sharapova to disapprove of such an image.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The tennis rivalry between Serena Williams and Sharapova is one of the greatest, the sport has ever seen. Her fans were shocked when she revealed that she had tested positive for the banned drug ‘Meldonium’, which she had been taking for medical reasons for 10 years.

Many people have misjudged Maria Sharapova

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Russian tennis player reached the Grand Slam semifinals at the age of 17 years. Maria Sharapova has won 36 WTA singles titles and 1 Olympic silver medal in her exemplary career. Former coach Michael Joyce trained her for many years. He also expressed his views to disprove the controversial image of her life.

During an interview, American star and ex-coach Joyce said, “I mean a lot of people just assumed that she was the way she was just because it was her image.”

He further added,” it wasn’t very intentional and I don’t think it was something like she just woke up one day and was like okay I’m just gonna kind of separate myself from all the other people.”

“You know coaching a lot of different people, everybody’s different everybody’s wired different and Maria was the type who is very competitive. She’s super competitive in tennis and pretty much at anything she does,” said Joyce, who helped Sharapova win two Grand Slam titles and top the world rankings during their time together.

DIVE DEEPER

Maria Sharapova Dons a Vintage Pink Floyd Tee Ahead of Binance Week in Paris

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The coach clarified the topic of misconceptions surrounding her attitude. He said, “girls didn’t approach her that much too, because you know they kind of assume that she’s a b***h or whatever so; it’s not like people are jumping to be friends with her too. So she kind of just went about her business.” Joyce also shared that when she liked somebody too much it was quite visible that she would hold her shots back.

Sharapova set to don her motherhood responsibilities

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes welcomed their first child, Theodore. They revealed the good news in a cute Instagram post from the current family of three.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: When Serena Williams remained unbothered by a mammoth $10 million difference between her and Maria Sharapova

The new addition to the Sharapova family comes nearly two years after her retirement. She retired from professional tennis after the 2020 Australian Open. The tennis player’s fans and colleagues have shared their wishes for the new mother.