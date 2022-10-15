Piers Morgan recalls ‘unpleasant encounter’ with Robbie Coltrane

In the exchange Piers described, Robbie told him repeatedly to “f*** off or I’ll f****** do yer” when Piers appeared while he was having a meal at Covent Garden’s Ivy restaurant.

Piers’ story concluded with Robbie deciding not to come to blows and returning to his seat.

Yesterday, Robbie’s agent of 40 years, Belinda Wright, announced the star had died in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland.

Tributes have been pouring in for the beloved Scottish actor, who has appeared in popular film franchises such as James Bond and Harry Potter.