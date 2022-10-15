Queen Elizabeth national day of honour gains more support

He said: “Queen Elizabeth II was a timeless monarch who touched generations of people across the world. She set a pitch-perfect example of service for all of us, and I will never forget the grace, care, and humour that punctuated every interaction I had with her.

“That is how she will be remembered. I can think of no greater legacy to Queen Elizabeth’s extraordinary life of service than a dedicated day for us to reflect upon and celebrate the unparalleled contribution that our much missed matriarch made across the UK.

“We are still coming to terms with national life without her, and she remains much missed. As we emerge from mourning, we have the chance to follow Her Late Majesty’s example and come together with our communities, families, and friends, and celebrate her life for years to come.”

Lord Digby Jones, a former director-general of the CBI who served as a trade minister under Gordon Brown, also gave his backing.

The business guru said the Queen was one of “the greatest Britons who ever lived” and “the greatest British woman who ever lived.