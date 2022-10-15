Russell Crowe blasts director’s account of ‘worst audition ever’

Crowe is not a man to take any slight lying down, especially when he categorically denies it ever happened. Australian film director PJ Hogan (the man behind Muriel’s Wedding and My Best Friend’s Wedding) has gone on record with a detailed and rather disparaging account of the Kiwi’s apparently disastrous performance for one of the biggest films of 1997. Crowe took to Twitter immediately to set the record straight.

Hogan described an apparently painful early script read-through for My Best Friend’s Wedding to author Scott Meslow in the book From Hollywood With Love.

He said: “I don’t know what went wrong. It was one of the worst table reads I’ve ever experienced. Russell was seated opposite Julia. He gripped that script, and he stared at that script, and he didn’t look at her once. He read every line in a monotone.”

A table read typically happens once a director has assembled his cast and is the first time they all get together to start working on the script and their characters. So this implies Crowe had been hired for the role.

According to Hogan that wasn’t even the worst of it.