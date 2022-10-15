Saturday, October 15. Russia’s War On Ukraine: News And Information From Ukraine

KYIV, UKRAINE – OCTOBER 14: A view of Scientific Library Maksymovych inside Taras Schevchenko … [+] University, was the most affected as it is in the corner of the building next to the explosion, aftermath of Russian missile attacks on last Monday morning during Defenders Day in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on October 14, 2022. (Photo by Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Dispatches from Ukraine. Day 234.

As Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues and the war rages on, reliable sources of information are critical. Forbes gathers information and provides updates on the situation.

By Polina Rasskazova

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine announced serious consequences the morning after Russia launched a missile attack on the Kyiv region. As a result of the Russian attack, an energy infrastructure facility was severely damaged. There were no deaths or injuries. Residents were urged to use electricity rationally, limiting use from 5 to 11 p.m. “But, if this advice is not followed, we will have complications and will have to take out the candles again and suffer all the consequences associated with the lack of electricity.”

Dnipropetrovsk Region. The Russian army once again struck the city of Nikopol. The attack was carried out with an BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system, the BM-27 Uragan and heavy artillery on three communities — Nikopolska, Marganetska and Chervonogrigorivska. “More than 50 Russian shells were fired at Nikopol at night. Two people were injured — a 35-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman. Both are in hospital, in serious condition,” wrote the head of the Dnipropetrovsk State Administration, Valentin Reznichenko. More than 10 high-rise and private buildings, a transport company, several shops, a garage cooperative, cars and several offices were destroyed in the city. Reznichenko later announced that 3 more people had been injured.

Zaporizhzhia Region. At night, Russian forces bombarded Zaporizhzia during four airstrikes by drones, and in the morning another 10 S-300 missiles were aimed at the regional center. “The enemy continues the systematic terror of our region,” reported the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration. As a result of the Shahed-136 UAV attack, infrastructure in the city of Zaporizhia was destroyed. “Fires broke out, which were contained in time by rescuers.” There no information about the victims at this time.

Kharkiv Region. As a result of Russian shelling of the region over the past day, a 66-year-old civilian was killed and a 74-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries in the Kupyansk district, reported Oleh Synyehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration. “Pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service continue demining the territory of the region. During the day, 558 explosive objects were neutralized.” Synyehubov added that mine danger in the Kharkiv region remains very high. In the Chuhuiv district, a 65-year-old man was seriously injured when his car drove over a Russian mine.

Joe Biden announced the allocation of a package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of $725 million, stated a memorandum on the website of the White House. This decision was made following the meeting of US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin with Defense Ministers of 50 countries within the framework of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in Brussels. The aid package includes: additional ammunition for HIMARS; high-precision artillery shells and shells for remote anti-tank mine (RAAM) systems; 5 thousand units of anti-tank weapons; high-speed anti-radar missiles (HARM); more than 200 high-mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV) and others.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine thanked the Allies for the powerful military assistance. “This weapon in the hands of the Armed Forces is the best and most effective contribution to establishing peace in Ukraine, restoring the territorial integrity of our state within internationally recognized borders, and protecting the civilian population from attacks by terrorist Russia.”