Sharp rise of interest rates coming, BoE warns





Andrew Bailey said he “will not hesitate” to raise interest rates may be increased further than was previously thought. He told an audience at the International Monetary Fund Meetings in Washington that the move is likely to be pushed by greater inflation pressure.

The Bank of England (BoE) is working to manage Liz Truss’s Government’s energy subsidies for households and businesses and its tax cut plans. Financial paper Bloomberg earlier this month commented: “Truss has made the most turbulent debut of any British prime minister in peacetime. “In just three weeks, her administration has been battered by a crisis of confidence in her policies that have triggered a collapse in the pound and a surge in borrowing costs that threaten to push the UK toward a deep recession and a housing market crash.” Amid greater market uncertainty, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said: “We will not hesitate to raise interest rates to meet the inflation target…

"As things stand today, my best guess is that inflationary pressures will require a stronger response than we perhaps thought in August." The bank is due to announce its next decision on interest rates at the beginning of next month, on November 3. Reports suggest investors believe they will be raised either to three percent or 3.25 percent. The figure currently stands at 2.25 percent.

Mr Bailey noted that in a conversation today with Mr Hunt, there was an “immediate meeting of mids”. He said: “I can tell you that there was a very clear and immediate meeting of minds between us about the importance of fiscal sustainability and the importance of taking measures to do that.” Speaking yesterday, he added that “the MPC [Monetary Policy Committee] will respond to all this news at its next meeting in just under three weeks from now”.

Mr Bailey added: “This is the correct sequence in my view. “We will know the full scope of fiscal policy by then.” The new Chancellor has already announced that “difficult decisions” will have to be made during his time in office.