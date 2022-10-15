Sondra Moffat

July 17, 1962 — October 6, 2022

It is with profound sadness and with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Sondra: wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Sondra died peacefully at her home in Ogden Utah after a long and brave fight on October 6th, 2022. She faced multiple health challenges throughout her life, and endured faithfully to the end.

Sondra was born to Glenn and Nova Turnbow July 17th 1962 in Heber Utah. She attended Uintah High School and the Ogden Weber Technical College.

She loved and cherished her family. She was so kind and devoted to all who were around her. After her passing many of her son’s friends reached out to say that she was like a second mother to them. Her nature was to care and to make sure those around her never went without. She had numerous hobbies including crafting, gardening, and genealogy. She could take something so ordinary and turn it into a creative piece of art. We will miss her creative ways.

Sondra was employed by the United States Postal Service for 35 years upon her retirement in 2019. She was a patriot who loved her country and the men and women who served in uniform, having two sons who served in the military.

Sondra leaves behind her husband, Kenneth Moffat; her children Gavin (Nicole), Kaden, and Sarah Moffat. Siblings: Violet Smit, Juanita Curtis, Charlene (Mark) Mair, Kerry Conner, Orvel (Sue) Turnbow, Randy (Renee) Turnbow, and Lavon (Cathy) Turnbow.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Glenn and Nova Turnbow; siblings: Loren and Butch Turnbow.

The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who helped Sondra over the years. Sondra would like to be remembered for her love of family and kindness towards all.

Funeral services will be held at Leavittás Mortuary on October 17th beginning with a memorial service at 10 AM followed by graveside services at 11 AM. A luncheon will be provided by the Mount Lewis 3rd Ward at the church located at 435 North Jackson Avenue Ogden, Utah 84404.

“For his anger endureth but a moment; in his favour is life: Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” Psalm 30:5

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com.