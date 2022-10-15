Sonos Sub Mini has just launched but already you can get a discount





It’s rare to find a Sonos product with money off, let alone so soon after launch. But that’s exactly what has happened with the Sonos Sub Mini, as audiophiles can get money off the Sonos Beam and Sonos Ray companion a week after it first hit shelves. That rare reduction is all thanks to TopCashback with the cash-saving website currently offering £20 off this sound-boosting device.

To get the Sonos discount you simply need to join TopCashback as a new member and then purchase the Sub Mini from a Richer Sounds store. Usually, the Sonos Sub Mini is priced at £429 but the TopCashback trick will help reduce it to around £411. Sonos has only just added this small but powerful device to its lineup with the speaker linking up to other products, such as the Sonos Ray soundbar, to help add more depth, bass and room-filling audio when watching blockbuster movies. As you can read in our full Sonos Sub Mini review this speaker packs quite a punch and really makes the sound from a TV come alive. The Sub Mini is also fully wireless, so it can be placed anywhere in the room with a plug. Installation is also easy and the Sub Mini’s ability to effortlessly enhance the sound from your existing speakers means it’s a must-have for those who are already deeply invested in the Sonos ecosystem.

So how exactly do you get money off the Sonos Sub Mini? And how does TopCashback work? TopCashback partners with thousands of online retailers in the UK, and receives commission for directing its users to these online stores. Very generously, TopCashback then shares the commission it earns by offering it as cashback. Cashback can be earned when orders are placed via TopCashback, and depending on which online store you visit you’ll either be able to earn cashback on select products or virtually everything listed online. In the case of Richer Sounds, you will be able to earn at least 2.1 percent cashback on online orders. This – coupled with the £10 new member bonus currently on offer – helps bring the price of the Sonos Sub Mini down to around £411.

To get this discount you first of all need to head to the TopCashback website and sign-up as a new member. Then, while you’re signed in to your account you will need to head on over to the Richer Sounds hub page on the TopCashback website. Click the ‘Get Cashback’ button next to ‘Online Purchases’ and you’ll be redirected to the Richer Sounds website. You just need to complete your order, and then the cashback you’ve earned will wing its way into your TopCashback account in seven days time. Cashback you earn can then be withdrawn either by transferring it to your bank account, by moving it to a PayPal account or by topping up a gift card. However, there are a few things that will invalidate cashback when purchasing from Richer Sounds. If you want to earn money back on your order with TopCashback then you cannot purchase the Sonos Sub Mini via the Richer Sounds VIP Club. You also cannot use any voucher codes. If you’re not after a Sonos Sub Mini but love a good bargain then don’t worry, the TopCashback new member bonus can still be used on thousands of other products. The new member bonus can be used when you purchase a product that TopCashback offers cashback rates on that is worth more than £10.