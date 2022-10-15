Strictly’s Helen Skelton praised for ‘poker face’ amid ex’s baby news

Since the news came to light, Helen has been praised by fellow TV presenter, Ulrika Jonsson, for her “dignity” and “poker face”.

In her new column, the 55-year-old wrote: “Regardless of the fortitude and backbone of presenter and Strictly star Helen, who is a proper little pocket rocket, the speed with which her ex has moved on must truly sting.

“She has maintained her dignity and her poker face since they parted – refusing to be seen as the victim – when I know many women would have crumbled.

“So, while I’m sure Helen has the maturity to wish her ex well in his new fatherhood, I bet there’s a part of her looking forward to his sleep deprivation and all the nappy changing,” she continued in the aforementioned publication.