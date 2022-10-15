Categories
Sports

Strong state tennis tournaments for Zeeland West, Holland, Holland Christian, West Ottawa, Hamilton, Zeeland East


The Zeeland West tennis team qualified for the state tournament for the first time.

The Zeeland West boys tennis team finished 11th at the Division 3 state tournament.

The Dux scored nine points. Holland and Holland Christian finished tied for 12th with six points apiece. Hamilton was 19th with three and Zeeland East was tied for 21st with one.

ZEELAND WEST

Zeeland West’s Ethan Haskill won his first match at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-4 over Avondale’s Saravana Anbarasu, then lost to Stevensville Lakeshore’s Landon Coates, 6-1, 6-0.

At No. 2 singles, Zeeland West’s Nick Lloyd won his first match, defeating Mason’s Jayden Miller 6-3, 2-6, 6-0, then lost to Chelsea’s Mason Strach, 6-2, 6-0.

At No. 3 singles, Zeeland West’s James Stewart had a bye, then lost to Ludington’s Jack Stidham, 6-4, 6-3.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.