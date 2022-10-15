Tapping Legends codes in Roblox: Free pets, diamonds and more (October 2022)

Owca_S created Roblox Tapping Legends on July 5, 2020. So far, the game has had 69000 likes and over 57.1 million visits from players. 186,830 users have also added the game to their favorite list.
As the name suggests, this is a simple tapping game. The more players click on the screen, the more they accumulate ‘clicks.’ With more, they can earn in-game cash and pets. With great pets, one can get additional help.
If players want more clicks, pets, tokens, and other free rewards, they can redeem codes published by the creators of the game. These free rewards will help them in getting ahead of the competition. This helps in saving Robux, which they can use to get better items and game passes.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Tapping Legends
Active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends
Here are the active codes in the game:
- Angelic – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a lot of diamonds
- DrakeCraft – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a DrakeCraft pet
- Forest – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 diamonds
- FREE pet – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a 150k Fav. Dominus pet
- Freeclicks – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 clicks
- Freediamonds – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 diamonds
- Freepet – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Dominus pet
- Freetokens – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 tokens
- Goodpet – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Big Pig pet
- Heart – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 diamonds
- JustAdog – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a dog pet
- LeviRage – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a lot of diamonds
- Lovreking – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1 million clicks
- Naibanek – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a lot of clicks
- NEW YEAR – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Free pet
- Rainbow – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 diamonds
- Russo – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Russo pet
- Shiro – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a lot of clicks
- SoloTheYolo – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a SoloYolo pet
- SuperEvent – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Fire Cat pet
- Swag – This code can be redeemed in the game to get an Elsa pet
- TreeFamily – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Rainbow Cat pet
- Update23 – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a lot of clicks
- Update3 – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 clicks
- Update5 – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 clicks
- Update8 – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Bush pet
- Valentine – This code can be redeemed in the game to get lots of clicks
- WeLoveSaare – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Dragon pet
- Yoro – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 clicks
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below.
Expired codes in Roblox Tapping Legends
No codes have expired yet. However, they do not come with expiry dates. In fact, it’s anybody’s guess as the Roblox developers have not posted this information anywhere.
This means that the codes may cease to work at any time. Hence, players should redeem them as soon as possible.
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Tapping Legends
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the codes:
- Open the Roblox platform and log in. To do so, you will need your username and password.
- Once you are in, search for the game and start it. Log-in details are not necessary here.
- Once the game is fully loaded, please go to the game’s lobby.
- Now look for the Twitter logo on the side of the screen. Click on it.
- From the list available, please select the Codes option.
- A pop-up window should now appear with the text box.
- You are supposed to copy and paste the active code here.
- Hit enter and you will notice that the rewards are immediately added to your account.
How to get more codes in Roblox Tapping Legends
Players can follow the creator’s Twitter account and join the official discord community to get more codes and latest updates. Links are in the game description.
