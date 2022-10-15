Tapping Legends codes in Roblox: Free pets, diamonds and more (October 2022)

Owca_S created Roblox Tapping Legends on July 5, 2020. So far, the game has had 69000 likes and over 57.1 million visits from players. 186,830 users have also added the game to their favorite list.

As the name suggests, this is a simple tapping game. The more players click on the screen, the more they accumulate ‘clicks.’ With more, they can earn in-game cash and pets. With great pets, one can get additional help.

If players want more clicks, pets, tokens, and other free rewards, they can redeem codes published by the creators of the game. These free rewards will help them in getting ahead of the competition. This helps in saving Robux, which they can use to get better items and game passes.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Tapping Legends

Active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends

Here are the active codes in the game:

Angelic – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a lot of diamonds

DrakeCraft – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a DrakeCraft pet

Forest – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 diamonds

FREE pet – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a 150k Fav. Dominus pet

Freeclicks – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 clicks

Freediamonds – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 diamonds

Freepet – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Dominus pet

Freetokens – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 tokens

Goodpet – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Big Pig pet

Heart – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 diamonds

JustAdog – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a dog pet

LeviRage – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a lot of diamonds

Lovreking – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1 million clicks

Naibanek – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a lot of clicks

NEW YEAR – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Free pet

Rainbow – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 diamonds

Russo – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Russo pet

Shiro – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a lot of clicks

SoloTheYolo – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a SoloYolo pet

SuperEvent – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Fire Cat pet

Swag – This code can be redeemed in the game to get an Elsa pet

TreeFamily – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Rainbow Cat pet

Update23 – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a lot of clicks

Update3 – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 clicks

Update5 – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 clicks

Update8 – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Bush pet

Valentine – This code can be redeemed in the game to get lots of clicks

WeLoveSaare – This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Dragon pet

Yoro – This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 clicks

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox Tapping Legends

No codes have expired yet. However, they do not come with expiry dates. In fact, it’s anybody’s guess as the Roblox developers have not posted this information anywhere.

This means that the codes may cease to work at any time. Hence, players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Tapping Legends

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the codes:

Open the Roblox platform and log in. To do so, you will need your username and password.

Once you are in, search for the game and start it. Log-in details are not necessary here.

Once the game is fully loaded, please go to the game’s lobby.

Now look for the Twitter logo on the side of the screen. Click on it.

From the list available, please select the Codes option.

A pop-up window should now appear with the text box.

You are supposed to copy and paste the active code here.

Hit enter and you will notice that the rewards are immediately added to your account.

How to get more codes in Roblox Tapping Legends

Thank you everyone for 21k playing! Love so much!!! Thank you everyone for 21k playing! Love so much!!! https://t.co/BblCaq2AeJ

Players can follow the creator’s Twitter account and join the official discord community to get more codes and latest updates. Links are in the game description.



