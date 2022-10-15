Terrifier 2 Director Talks About Making People Throw Up And Faint

Slasher sequel Terrifier 2 just hit theaters last weekend, and writer-director Damien Leone has some thoughts about the widespread reports of audience members fainting, vomiting, and storming out of the theater–not always in that order. Leone shared his wide-ranging reactions to the visceral responses the movie has inspired in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Listen, I would have loved to have a couple of walk-outs, I think that’s sort of a badge of honor because it is an intense movie,” Leone said. “I don’t want people fainting, getting hurt during the movie. But it’s surreal. Here’s the thing, it’s called Terrifier 2, you should probably see Terrifier 1 before you jump into this one. If you see Terrifier 1, you’d know what you’re getting into.”

Terrifier and Terrifier 2 centers on Art the Clown, a murderous clown whose rampage can’t be stopped by the minor fact that he himself just so happens to be dead–or undead. The crowd-funded indie horror movie began playing in over 850 theaters nationally last week, and has caused many theatergoers to share on social media that the film is so graphic, it’s caused viewers to vomit or pass out. One theater reportedly had to call an ambulance.

Leone said that his perception is Terrifier 1 fostered a “supportive fan base” that embraced a “now-notorious murder scene, a hacksaw scene, that everyone walks away talking about.” Leone said that he felt a responsibility to rival, if not exceed, the original’s gore and surprises. But, notably, neither EW nor Leone spoil what exactly has been so over-the-top terrifying for audiences with the new sequel.

Instead, Leone says with the sequel, “In most of these slasher franchises, the killer usually winds up getting killed, and then he’s supernatural, but the filmmakers just gloss over it… I wanted to really explore that supernatural evil as a character.” From there, until you go and see it, you are free to use your imagination to connect the dots on what might be so repulsive and repellent in the film.