The Best FPS Games On PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.



PlayStation Plus underwent a major revision in 2022, changing from simply offering free games and online multiplayer access into a service with a back catalog of games in its more expensive tiers. For PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers, you can play a whole bunch of games from the PS4, while Premium subscribers also gain access to an even bigger catalog with many PS3 games as well as some classics from even older PlayStation consoles. Lots of these games are first-person shooters, but which are worth your time?

We went through the entire list, picking the very best first-person shooters on PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. What we found were a whole bunch of critically acclaimed games from a wide variety of franchises, and some also include hybrid genres like role-playing and vehicular combat. And don’t worry, as we left the true stinkers off this list so you can be confident knowing if you pick any game here, you’re almost certainly going to have a good time. Just don’t blame us if you find yourself eagerly awaiting new entries in each respective series after you’ve finished playing all the catalog has to offer. Or you could blame us, as we guess that would kind of be our fault.

These are the best FPS games on PS Plus.