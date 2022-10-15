The ‘poetic’ history of the world’s most incredible abandoned places

Oliver Smith is the author of the Atlas of Abandoned Places, A Journey of the World’s Forgotten Wonders. He spoke to Express.co.uk about the “poetic” history of abandoned places.

From the deserted holiday resort of Varosha to the defunct WW2 Maunsell Forts in the North Sea, abandoned places capture a moment in time.

Oliver told Express.co.uk: “They offer a different kind of history to the one we might encounter more typically in museums and exhibitions.

“The kind of past that these places serve is often very raw and there’s a sense of being immersed in it.”

But while it might seem as though abandoned places have stood still since the last people left, Oliver said this often isn’t the case.

READ MORE: Britons wrongly turned away over post-Brexit passport rules