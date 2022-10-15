Tribes Of Midgard: 10 Best Pets

Tribes of Midgard takes you on a Nordic adventure to prevent the coming of Ragnarok. Take on a Viking persona, choose a battle class to gain the abilities and favor of a Norse god, and form your tribe. You’ll tackle giants and legendary monsters along the way. It’s a great game for co-op play, with plenty of challenge and fun to keep your squad engaged.





In addition to your tribe, you can make true friends through your selection of pets. In Tribes of Midgard, pets may not give you special boosts or abilities, but they look fierce and adorable by your side as you traverse the land. These pets can be found a number of ways: rewards for conquered challenges, purchased from shops, or taking part of special seasonal events.

10/10 Flyte Master Pet

Since Vikings were the precursors to Pirates, a parrot-like pet is a great choice for your companion. The Flyte Master is a colorful bird, decked out with a tiny, adorable Viking helmet. According to the game’s lore, the Flyte Master was the reward at the spot marked on the treasure map a group of Vikings were seeking.

The Flyte Master entered into the game as a part of the Serpent Saga (Season 2) updates. It’s a part of the store’s rotation, purchasable for 500 Platinum Coins.

9/10 Fluffy Fang Pet

The perfect pet for the Halloween season, the Fluffy Fang pet is a werewolf pup reformed to live peaceably alongside humans. It was introduced after the game’s launch as a part of a special seasonal event for the spooky season: Valhalloween.

Though some in-game events only provide temporary rewards, the Fluffy Fang pet is still available in the Tribes of Midgard store. It can be yours for 500 Platinum Coins!

8/10 Little Jarn Pet

The Season 3 update added a few new pets to the game, and one of the most adorable is the Little Jarn pet. This swirling tempest of dust is the child version of the infamous Jotunn Jarnsaxa, who you fight in tempest form in the game.

The Little Jarn is a less deadly and destructive version of the giant, and a loyal companion for you to own. It is a purchasable pet from the shop for just 500 Platinum Coins.

7/10 Foal Kyrie Pet

Valkyries are skilled female warriors, famous for the winged steeds they ride into battle. The Foal Kyrie pet also belongs to a Valkyrie, but is destined to remain small. It’s a darling and perfect companion for aspiring Valkyries or a fan of flying horses.

Season 3 brought the Foal Kyrie into the game. It’s another purchasable pet, but with a slightly higher price tag at 750 Platinum Coins. It’s well worth the increased cost, though!

6/10 Lil Starbjorn Pet

Lil Starbjorn is arguably the most adorable pet in Tribes of Midgard. A teddy bear brought to life, the lore of Lil Starbjorn is incredibly endearing: it was brought to life by its dwarf creators who wished on a shooting star. While not the most threatening pet in the game, its cuteness makes it the ideal animal companion.

Lil Starbjorn is one of the game’s purchasable pets. For 500 Platinum Coins, you can buy it in the game’s store.

5/10 Baby Jormie Pet

While the Jormungandr is a ferocious, terrifying sea serpent set on devouring you, Baby Jormie is a smaller sea snake happy to follow you around on your adventure. Granted, according to lore, it will one day grow into the world-ending giant serpent… but for now, you can appreciate its non-threatening stature.

Baby Jormie was introduced with the Season 2 update. It can be unlocked by defeating Jormungandr ten times, which is the third and final Serpent Saga challenge.

4/10 Saehrimnir Pet

Saehrimnir is considered Midgard’s mascot, a legendary beast that can revive itself over and over. Out of any pet, this fierce boar has the largest list of prerequisites you’ll need to complete in order to unlock it.

Saehrimnir is unlocked when you achieve the Ultimate Saga Challenge, which involves completing all achievement challenges. These challenges are fulfilled somewhat naturally as you play the game, including achievements for reaching certain levels, defeating your certain enemies, and reaching other game milestones.

3/10 Fenrir Pup Pet

In Norse mythology and in the Tribes of Midgard game, Fenrir is a massive wolf monster, fierce and deadly. As a pet, though, it is an adorable puppy — though, we admit, its red eyes are still creepy.

You’ll look dangerous with the Fenrir Pup by your side. To unlock this baby wolf monster, you’ll need to play in Saga Mode and complete all challenges of the basic Wolf Saga. Part 3, taking down Fenrir ten times, will reward you with the Fenrir Pup pet.

2/10 The Unnamed Rooster Pet

One of the Roosters of Ragnarok, the Unnamed Rooster pet is the most epic and most mysterious. Its lack of name aside, it is also the pet of the Norse god Hel and will usher the resurrection of the dead when Ragnarok comes. For now, it can follow you around on your quest as your loyal rooster.

The Unnamed Rooster was introduced at the first year anniversary event for the game, and can be yours for 750 Platinum Coins from the game’s shop.

1/10 Baby Surtr Pet

The big bad of the Season 3 campaign, the Inferno Saga, Surtr, also has a miniature version: the Baby Surtr pet. Like the boss, Baby Surtr is fiery and menacing, though less prone to throwing lava at you at this size. His wicked grin is a little unnerving, though.

To unlock Baby Surtr, you simply need to take on and beat Surtr ten times. This also earns you the Inferno Saga: Part 3 Challenge achievement.

