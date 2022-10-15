‘Vile’ cruise passenger thrown off ship for bad behaviour





Cruise ships carry thousands of passengers. While most holidays are trouble-free, some passengers break the rules.

On Reddit, a cruise passenger shared a nightmare experience they had with another cruise guest. They said: “Woman and her group deliberately cut the line. The reps did jack s*** about it even though many of us complained. “She directed her ire at me for the next three days onboard. Name calling, purposely bumping into me while at the buffet etc. “The third time she was pulling this c*** on me but failed to see the officer behind her.” READ MORE: Britons wrongly turned away over post-Brexit passport rules

Ship officers are senior crew members who are often in charge of the ship’s safety and managing other crew. The passenger continued: “She was particularly vile this time and the officer tapped her on the shoulder. “They had a private chat and she was not backing down. Later that evening, after we had left port, the officer tracked me down at dinner. “He informed me that she and her party were asked to disembark at the last port. DON’T MISS

“Apparently there had been numerous complaints filed against her and with him witnessing what was going on with me, that’s all they needed. “Two things I learned from this experience. Don’t screw around onboard and they can find you no matter what!” The rude passenger was asked to leave the ship with her travelling group due to her bad behaviour. In some cases, a particularly rude or violent passenger may be held in the ship’s brig until the next stop. READ MORE: Best autumn staycation destination has the most sunshine

The major cruise line has had several incidents of fighting onboard, several of which have gone viral on social media. Passengers will now be fined up to $500 (£446) if they threaten the safety and enjoyment of other guests and crew. The cruise line has also said it will ask unruly passengers to cover any additional costs they create. Carnival said it had seen a rise in more “agitated behaviour” onboard which had led to the rule change.