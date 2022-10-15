Wabasso Bridge

by David Payne
(Goldenrod, the cultural hub of the Occident)
This really brings back memories of us driving across wooden bridges like this one, including on state roads. And I had just started teaching at Apopka Memorial High School when they build Disney World. My older brother operated a front loader as part of the landscaping team. Thanks for posting this one. Memories, as the song from Cats goes…
Join in and write your own page! It’s easy to do. How? Simply click here to return to Florida Tales.
Our Facebook page has more than 123,638 followers who love off the beaten path Florida: towns, tourist attractions, maps, lodging, food, festivals, scenic road trips, day trips, history, culture, nostalgia, and more. We post articles every day. Please check it out and if you like it, we would appreciate a “like” from you.
SHARE ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA
By Mike Miller, Copyright 2009-2022
Florida-Back-Roads-Travel.com
Florida Back Roads Travel is not affiliated with or endorsed by Backroads, a California-based tour operator which arranges and conducts travel programs throughout the world.
Source link