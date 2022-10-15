Wilder vs Helenius live stream, odds, full undercard radio coverage

Deontay Wilder makes his long-awaited return to the ring this weekend, as he takes on Robert Helenius in New York. Wilder has not featured since losing his trilogy bout to his arch heavyweight rival Tyson Fury in October 2021. Following a second-straight defeat for the former world champion, there were rumours that Wilder was to call time on his boxing career. However, the Bronze Bomber is back, and will be out to secure his first victory in the ring in three years.

Ahead of the bot Wilder revealed he does have respect for Helenius, after the pair used to be old sparring partners, but his former ally should be prepared for the ‘beast to come out’. He said: “We were sparring partners and we respect each other, but don’t you worry, the beast will come out on Saturday night. It’s going to be fireworks for sure…

“I have tremendous respect for Robert. We’ve known each other for years. The reason I agreed to take this fight is because he’s on a winning streak. He’s been looking great. When they said this would be a title eliminator, I was excited, because if I’m going to be here, why not compete for something worth fighting for?”

Ahead of the fight, here is everything you need to know about Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius.

