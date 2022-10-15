Will Mellor will win Strictly Come Dancing as new data emerges

Will Mellor has been impressing the judges on Strictly Come Dancing with his fancy footwork. The star, 46, has been partnered with Nancy Xu with the pair continuing to get some strong scores. Express.co.uk spoke exclusively to Taboola about who could win the series.
According to figures from the company, Will is in line to become the next champion with data showing he is one of the top contenders.
Dave Struzzi, Communications Leader at Taboola, said: “Based on our readership data, we have seen that Will Mellor has the fastest rise in interest across the UK, up more than 5206 per cent over the last 45 days, a far faster rise than any of the other contestants.
“Looking at the other top names on the leader board, our data shows that Kym Marsh has seen a rise of 292 per cent, Tyler West at 139 per cent and Molly Rainford at 68 per cent over the same 45-day period.
Struzzi went on to say: “We are seeing a surge in readership about Will, especially in articles that explore his family life – many of which feature his thoughts on his children and his goal to dedicate his performance to his late father.
“He also had an early lead in generating buzz for the show as the first contestant announced; since then he has sustained fan interest, driving more interest the day after each show versus other contestants.”
Adding: “The fan vote is critical to contestants’ success, and the nation’s news readership provides a great gauge of authentic viewer interest. This is especially strong compared to other signals like social media data, which tends to pick up more noise.”
Taboola analysed readership data from the network’s 9,000+ digital properties and looked at the dancers with the greatest surge in interest after the show aired.
This is not the only data pointing to a win for Will with bookmakers also naming him to win.
Currently, Betfair is offering odds of 5/2 on Will with Countryfile’s Helen Skelton behind him at 10/3 and Molly Rainford in third place at 6/1.
Rounding off the list is Hamza Yassin with 15/2 to take the Strictly Come Dancing crown after being revealed to be something of a dark horse in the competition.
Will has also been getting similar odds from William Hill, while Tyler is 3/1 and Helen is 4/1, according to the bookmakers.
Tony Kenny, Head of Sponsorship PR at William Hill, said: “I do think that Will and Tyler are going to remain the front runners for a long time, but Helen and Molly are looking good too. it’s still early days so we will have to wait and see!”
Tonight Will and Nancy will be getting their Rumba on to The Joker and The Queen by Ed Sheeran featuring Taylor Swift as the competition enters week 4 with 13 couples remaining.
Will is going to be hoping he can do enough to please the judges and hopefully get some high scores from the panel.
Speaking about his previous dance experience, Will said: “I met my wife on stage at a musical called Oh What a Night about 23 years ago and that was the first time I had to learn routines and lifts.
“It was very out of my comfort zone but I got through it. I haven’t done anything like this which is one of the reasons that I’m doing it, it’s a challenge!”
Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One tonight at 6.30pm
