Will Mellor will win Strictly Come Dancing as new data emerges

Will Mellor has been impressing the judges on Strictly Come Dancing with his fancy footwork. The star, 46, has been partnered with Nancy Xu with the pair continuing to get some strong scores. Express.co.uk spoke exclusively to Taboola about who could win the series.

According to figures from the company, Will is in line to become the next champion with data showing he is one of the top contenders.

Dave Struzzi, Communications Leader at Taboola, said: “Based on our readership data, we have seen that Will Mellor has the fastest rise in interest across the UK, up more than 5206 per cent over the last 45 days, a far faster rise than any of the other contestants.

“Looking at the other top names on the leader board, our data shows that Kym Marsh has seen a rise of 292 per cent, Tyler West at 139 per cent and Molly Rainford at 68 per cent over the same 45-day period.

Struzzi went on to say: “We are seeing a surge in readership about Will, especially in articles that explore his family life – many of which feature his thoughts on his children and his goal to dedicate his performance to his late father.