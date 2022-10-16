In this article, we will take a look at 15 best countries to live in the future. If you want to see some more of the best countries to live in the future, go directly to 5 Best Countries to Live in the Future.

In terms of what makes a country a great place to live, high living standards and having a stable government rank among the very top of the list.

In terms of what makes a country potentially a great place to live in the future, having potentially even higher living standards and a stable government are still the key criteria.

Having a country with a good environment, a country that is also trying to become more sustainable, and a good social safety net are also positives.

In terms of the future, there are several ‘future’ companies that will likely play a part in terms of investing and developing the innovations that will help build the future.

Some of those companies that will help make the future include the major computer tech companies today such as

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META).

Other companies like Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) which aren’t related as much to the internet will also help build the future.

Leading Tech Companies That Could Help Shape the Future

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a leading tech giant that produces iPhones, iPads, and iMacs. The company also sells a lot of software services.

In terms of the future, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has invested heavily in artificial intelligence to improve its products and the company will likely continue to do so. CEO Tim Cook also has said the company is ‘in the business of innovation’ and that it is investing accordingly. Given its considerable financial strength, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a higher likelihood of success in its chosen fields. In terms of the future, Apple has or is investing in AR/VR technologies, autonomous driving vehicles, and also machine learning. The company is also trying to become greener.

CEO Tim Cook said in 2021, “At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states. We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence — investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.”

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a tech giant that sells computer operating systems, productivity software, and enterprise software. The company also has a leading cloud computing business.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has heavily invested in AI and machine learning over the years and will continue to do so for the future. With its agreement to buy Activision in a deal that hasn’t successfully closed yet, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) could also be investing more into the metaverse.

With its HoloLens product, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) already has an AR product on the market and the company will likely continue to invest in AR/VR as well as cloud technologies too.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a leading internet search company that also owns YouTube. Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has invested in AI and machine learning to improve its products and the company will likely continue to do so.

In terms of future products, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a specific division for it called Other Bets.

Farrer Wealth Advisors said the following about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s other bets division in a Q1 2022 letter:

In general, we felt that capital spent on “Other Bets” has been a bit wasteful with the segment earning just around $3.1bn in revenue versus nearly $21bn in operating losses over the last five years… Lastly, while Other Bets still appears inefficient, losses make up both a very small percentage of cash and market cap. Given that Alphabet’s biggest Other Bet – Waymo, is rolling out self-driving vehicles in major US cities, we could see a tipping point soon.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a leading e-commerce and cloud computing provider. In terms of the future, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has also invested in AI and machine learning and will continue to do so. Given its huge e-commerce operations, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has also invested in developing drones and robots for faster and more efficient delivery as well as green technologies to make its operations more environmentally friendly. Furthermore, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is also investing in quantum computing to one day produce faster computers.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is a social media giant that owns popular apps such as Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp. The company has invested and will invest in AI and machine learning and as its name suggests, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is investing heavily in building the metaverse for the future.

Since the beginning of last year, the company has already invested $15 billion in its Reality Labs vision and CEO Mark Zuckerberg intends to spend tens of billions more on investments.

Rowan Street Capital mentioned Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in its August monthly letter,

The investments they are making in Reels, discovery engine, business messaging, retooling their ads system, building out industry-leading AI technology infrastructure, and especially in helping to build the metaverse, represent enormous opportunities for their business and their partners. Meta is a company that has shown extraordinary resilience over time. Zuck & Co. have demonstrated time and time again that they are prepared to move quickly and at scale to respond to changes in consumer behavior, the macroeconomic landscape, and the needs of their advertising partners.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a leading electric vehicle company that is also a leading solar and energy storage company.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has and will invest heavily in AI and machine learning. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) could also be one of the leaders in autonomous driving in the future. Recently, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO also introduced a robot, the humanoid robot ‘Optimus’.

Given that all of the six future companies are based in the West, and the West is interlinked, we think the West will be a great place to live in the future.

Methodology

For our list, we took countries in the West and ranked them using GDP per capita, Purchasing Power Parity in 2021 from the World Bank. We put the United States on the top of the list even though it doesn’t have the highest purchasing power parity because it is the leader in innovation. We included countries only in the West and not globally to simplify the list. Otherwise other countries would also have made it to the list.

We should also mention all 15 of the countries on this list are all very good places to live now and likely in the future.

15 Best Countries to Live in the Future

15. United Kingdom

GDP per capita, Purchasing Power Parity in 2021: $49,675.3

United Kingdom was one of the best places to live in the 1800’s and is still a great to place now given its GDP per capita, PPP of almost $50,000 in 2021. In addition to having higher income, the United Kingdom has a universal healthcare system called the National Health Service for its legal residents. Although it is no longer part of the EU, many British citizens can easily visit Canada or the United States for a short period of time. Given the country’s expected growth in the future, the United Kingdom will likely be a great place to live in the future.

14. France

GDP per capita, Purchasing Power Parity in 2021: $50,728.7

France was a leading power in the 1800’s and is one of the wealthiest countries in the world today with a GDP per capita, PPP of $50,728.7 in 2021. Given that it is part of the Schengen area of the EU, French citizens can travel freely to other Schengen countries such as Germany or Spain. As one of the leaders in tourism, France is a beautiful country and the country’s future economic growth will make it one of the best places to live in the future.

13. Canada

GDP per capita, Purchasing Power Parity in 2021: $52,085.0

Canada is one of the largest countries in the world and yet only has less than 40 million people. It is a very beautiful country and has close ties to the United States. Given its material wealth, modern economy, and its geographic proximity to the United States, Canada is one of the richest countries in the world with a GDP per capita, PPP of over $52,000. With the future economic growth and technology developed likely by the United States, Canada will likely remain one of the best places to live in the future.

12. Finland

GDP per capita, Purchasing Power Parity in 2021: $55,006.6

Finland has a GDP per capita, PPP of over $55,000 in 2021, which makes it one of the richest countries in the world per capita. The country is also one of the happiest countries in the world according to the UN World Happiness Report. With its future expected growth, Finland ranks #12 on our list of 15 Best Countries to Live in the Future.

11. Australia

GDP per capita, Purchasing Power Parity in 2021: $55,807.4

Australia is the second best country to live due to its excellent quality of life index according to the UN. The citizens of the country have great access to education, high life expectation and socioeconomic well being. Given its 2021 GDP per capita, PPP of almost $56,000 and its expected future growth, Australia will likely remain one of the best places to live in the future.

10. Germany

GDP per capita, Purchasing Power Parity in 2021: $57,927.6

Germany is the leading economic power in Europe and many of the countries’ top corporations are highly innovative such as BMW and Volkswagen. As a result of its future economic growth, its innovative companies, and its 2021 GDP per capita, PPP of almost $58,000, Germany will be a great place to live in the future.

9. Austria

GDP per capita, Purchasing Power Parity in 2021: $58,427.5

Although it is often overshadowed by its larger neighbor in Germany, Austria is a beautiful country and its GDP per capita, PPP in 2021 of almost $58,500 is higher than Germany’s. Given it is part of the Schengen area in the EU, citizens of Austria can travel to many other countries in the Schengen area freely. Given its expected growth, Austria will also be a great place to live in the future.

8. Belgium

GDP per capita, Purchasing Power Parity in 2021: $58,930.9

Belgium provides a high quality of life and also has a high income per capita, PPP of almost $59,000 in 2021. The country also has a high level of healthcare and provides quality education. Given its economic expected growth, Belgium ranks #8 on our list of 15 Best Countries to Live in the Future.

7. Sweden

GDP per capita, Purchasing Power Parity in 2021: $59,324.0

USNews ranks Sweden as one of the best countries in the world given its quality of life, business environment, as well as handling of social issues. Citizens of the country also have high quality education and healthcare. With a GDP per capita, PPP of almost $60,000 in 2021 and its expected continued development, Sweden will likely remain one of the best places to live in the future.

6. Netherlands

GDP per capita, Purchasing Power Parity in 2021: $63,766.9

The Netherlands was a leading global power in the 1600’s and is still a great place to live now given its GDP per capita, PPP of $63,766.9. With a good healthcare system, work life balance for its citizens, and its expected economic growth, the Netherlands ranks #6 on our list of 15 Best Countries to Live in the Future.

