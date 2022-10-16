£3bn a year lost to web scams, study finds

Incidents reported to Action Fraud over the past 12 months revealed that £3billion had been lost to crooks, equivalent to £8.2million each day.

But the UK National Crime Agency reckons only 20 percent of web scams are recorded, so the figure annually could be £15billion in Britain.

Mark Crichton, from payment authentication company Outseer, said: “These numbers make for grim reading. Fraud is now a part of everyday life. Of more concern is the figures only scratch the surface of the issue.”