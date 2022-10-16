All Seven Owls Travel to Savannah for The Southern Tournament – Kennesaw State University Athletics

2022-23 Schedule | Live Scoring

Opening Tee

After back-to-back second-place finishes, the Kennesaw State women’s golf team heads to Savannah, Ga. for The Southern starting Monday, Oct. 17 through Wednesday, Oct. 19.



The event is hosted by in-state foe Georgia Southern at the Savannah Golf Club. All seven players will be in action with two participating as individuals.



KSU has finished second in three-straight events dating back to the 2021-22 season, the longest streak of consecutive top-two finishes in program history. This is also the first time in program history the team has started off a season with back-to-back second place finishes.



2021-22 ASUN Champion North Florida will also be in action at the event this week. The Owls finished second at the tournament in May.



Starting Lineup