All Seven Owls Travel to Savannah for The Southern Tournament – Kennesaw State University Athletics

2022-23 Schedule | Live Scoring
Opening Tee
After back-to-back second-place finishes, the Kennesaw State women’s golf team heads to Savannah, Ga. for The Southern starting Monday, Oct. 17 through Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The event is hosted by in-state foe Georgia Southern at the Savannah Golf Club. All seven players will be in action with two participating as individuals.
KSU has finished second in three-straight events dating back to the 2021-22 season, the longest streak of consecutive top-two finishes in program history. This is also the first time in program history the team has started off a season with back-to-back second place finishes.
2021-22 ASUN Champion North Florida will also be in action at the event this week. The Owls finished second at the tournament in May.
Starting Lineup
Individuals Nyah Kelly and Tori Owens
Next Up
The Black and Gold conclude the fall 2022 season at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate on Monday, Oct. 24 and Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Bowling Green, Ky. hosted by Western Kentucky.
To keep up with the latest Kennesaw State women’s golf news follow the team on Twitter @KSUOwlNation and @KSUOwlsWmnsGolf or by liking Kennesaw State Owls on Facebook.
Source link