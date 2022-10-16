Arsenal fans may have new worry for Leeds clash due to ‘Drake Curse’

In a bizarre series of coincidences, Drake has been pictured wearing the kits of different football clubs, ranging from Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus. And almost every time he has been spotted in the respective team’s jersey, they have lost their next fixture.

It would not be the first time the ‘Drake Curse’ struck Arsenal either. Back in 2019, he was pictured with former striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang holding up the Gabonese’s No 14 shirt at the O2 Arena after playing a show at the North Greenwich venue. Only a matter of days later, Aubameyang was named on the bench as Arsenal fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Everton at Goodison Park.

After years of casting bad fortune on teams around Europe and the Americas, Drake will be hoping his luck finally turns today, starting with the 2pm fixture in Yorkshire.