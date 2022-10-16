Biden sparks backlash after giving young teen dating advice

Joe Biden appeared to tell a young teenager in California this week to wait until she is 30 to have a serious relationship. The unsolicited dating advice from the US president was captured on video by a conservative journalist, who shared the exchange on social media. The clip quickly went viral, reaching millions of views and sparking outrage among Americans.

Commenting on the clip, US-based pundit Kinsey Schofield told GB News that Mr Biden made the remarks during a stop at Irvine Valley Community College in California.

She told Mark Dolan that the US leader was meant to be “discussing inflation and lowering the cost of prescription medicine but that’s not what the headlines were about”.

The clip, shared by Turning Point USA reporter Kalen D’Almeida, shows President Biden telling the teenager: “Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30!”

He was then asked to repeat what he said by the girls’ family, which he did.

