Biggest signs your other half is about to break up with you

However, these signs on their own may not necessarily mean your partner wants to end things. They could indicate something else is wrong.

Marisa said: “Of course, these could also be signs of other things such as work stress or past trauma resurfacing, so it is important to discuss what’s going on with your partner if this is worrying you.

“While it might be impacting your relationship, it may not be anything to do with the relationship itself, so reach out to your partner and be ready to listen. Not everything is always about you.”