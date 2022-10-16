Business should not be at odds with the environment

We couldn’t agree more with experts who stated at the closing ceremony of the World Investor Week that businesses should be environment-friendly in Bangladesh and focus on sustainability and good governance.

While Bangladesh’s contribution to the climate crisis is minimal, as we progress as an economy, there is no reason for us to not incorporate thinking of the environment when conducting business. Furthermore, having businesses focus on being more eco-friendly should also go a long way to solving the pollution problem in Bangladesh, something that is fast becoming untenable.

Indeed, the triple bottom line (TBL) framework is now widely accepted, with businesses not just focusing on the profit margins, but also gauging their broader impact on society and the planet. Bangladeshi businesses in embodying the ethos of this framework can emerge as a leader of the developing world, showing that we are doing our part to protect the environment.

What must also be signaled to the rest of the world is that Bangladesh has always been a step ahead when it comes to incorporating more climate-friendly business decisions. Nowhere is this more apparent than in our RMG factories — Bangladesh boasts the highest number of green factories in the world and the authorities concerned and the RMG business community at large must be commended for bringing such a positive change.

This must become the norm across Bangladesh. As we continue on the path to achieving our goals, fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 is one of the most integral ones and as such, our businesses must align with our planet. There is no reason why they ought to be at odds.