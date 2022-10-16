By Air, By Road, By Train: Experience The Best Of Rishikesh

Rishikesh, the yoga capital of India, is probably among the best destinations for adventure junkies. With yoga, meditation, water rafting as well as ample trekking options, the quaint town is great for all kinds of tourists. So, in case you’re planning to visit, here’s your complete guide to visiting Rishikesh – by air, by road, by train. By Anushka Goel

About Rishikesh

Rishikesh, also called a place for the sages, is a spiritual town located in Uttarakhand. Nestled in the Himalayas, the town is located on the banks of the river Ganga. The spiritual destination, among the holiest of destinations in India, is also a must-visit for adventure lovers. This is not all – it is a starting point for the Char Dham yatra, which is also why it holds immense importance for the devotees.



When it comes to adventure, activities such as river rafting and trekking, and ziplining among other things take the stage. And when it comes to spirituality, Rishikesh is close to destinations such as Haridwar and nature destinations such as Mussoorie, Kanatal and Dehradun.

Places to visit in Rishikesh

Triveni Ghat

Among the most popular ghats in Rishikesh, Triveni is visited by lakhs of devotees each year. It is believed that Lord Krishna came here when he got hurt by the arrow of Jara. Today, devotees visit to take a dip in the Ganga and wash off their sins. The ghat also sees the Ganga Aarti, which is definitely a sight to behold!

Lakshman Jhula

Lakshman Jhula is a suspension bridge connecting two villages in the region. Accessible only to pedestrians, the jhula is a must-visit, especially for some stunning top views of river Ganga and its magnificence.



Beatles Ashram

Rishikesh is popular not just in India, but worldwide. Reason? Popular band The Beatles visited here, and the Beatles Ashram is a must-visit for fans. Come here to be transported into a world of music, meditation and culture – that is just the vibe of the place.

Neergarh Waterfall

If you’re looking for a pristine trekking route, this one’s for you! Neergarh waterfalls are about five kilometres from Lakshman Jhula. The falls, jade blue in colour, looks ethereal as the water cascades down the rocks, making for a breathtaking sight. Just what you’d want to see after a trek, isn’t it?

Kunjapuri Devi Temple

Among the 52 Shaktipeeth in Uttarakhand, Kunjapuri Devi Temple is among the most revered in the region. The temple is said to be the place where the chest of a burned Sati had fallen. For those looking for stunning mountain views, the temple offers scenic sights of the snowy peaks.

Things to do in the spiritual town

Among the things you can do in Rishikesh is attend meditation camps and go for yoga sessions. Go camping by the riverside, or enjoy nature trails. You can also go on hikes, treks and river rafting.



Rishikesh weather

Being located in the low-lying Shivalik range, Rishikesh boasts of clear skies and pleasantly cool weather. Winters here are colder than the plains, but the weather makes it a must-visit site still.

Best time to visit Rishikesh

February to October are among the best months to visit the town. However, avoid going in the monsoons as you will not be able to experience water sports here.

