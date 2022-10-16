Call Of Duty: Cold War Zombies – Every Ammo Mod, Ranked

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War introduced one of the biggest shake-ups to zombies in the spin-off mode’s history, adding operators, weapon rarity, starting loadouts, and much more. Part of these changes includes choosing your own ammo mod at the pack-a-punch machine, a mechanic that was previously only randomly assigned.





RELATED: Call Of Duty Zombies: The Hardest And Easiest Maps In The Series

These ammo mods are fully upgradable with Atherium Crystals unlocking five tiers each, allowing these ammo mods to get rather powerful and turn you into an elemental zombie slayer. Naturally, the internet has demanded that these attachments get ranked with a clear winner, so here are the best ammo mods to help you fend off hordes of the undead in Cold War Zombies.

THEGAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY

5/5 Napalm Burst

Despite some buffs almost doubling the damage, Napalm Burst was never a popular pick among the Zombies community. However, Napalm Burst is not to be slept on – while fully upgraded at tier five, affected zombies will explode and spread the burn effect to five nearby enemies, which is far better range than Dead Wire post-nerf.

Napalm Burst also has a respectable cooldown, and the lingering burn damage eventually acts as a one-shot kill until you get to the higher rounds. The big weakness of this ammo mod, however, is its effectiveness against special enemies, but against hordes of regular zombies, Napalm Burst essentially acts as a stronger pack-a-punch that can easily clear a path. Plus, there is a certain satisfaction to setting legions of the undead on fire.

4/5 Dead Wire

As any OG player will know, it hurts to put Dead Wire this low. As the name suggests, Dead Wire deals electric damage to zombies and, at launch, was a vital part of everyone’s Cold War Zombies overpowered loadout, as the tier five upgrade would chain the electricity to multiple zombies and essentially turn any weapon into a Wunderwaffe DG-2.

RELATED: Black Ops Cold War Zombies: All Weapon Classes, Ranked

Sadly Treyarch cottoned on to how OP Dead Wire was and heavily nerfed the ammo mod in terms of damage, effect length, and, critically, the number of zombies the ammo mod would spread to at tier five. Dead Wire is still the only ammo mod that deals extra damage to Megatons, so still has its uses on certain maps, but it is nowhere near the powerhouse it used to be.

3/5 Shatter Blast

Added in a post-launch update, Shatter Blast deals explosive damage, with each bullet having a chance to explode for additional damage as well as destroying all impacted armour. It’s therefore ideal when you’re dealing with a horde of armoured zombies in later rounds, as well as for dealing with Panzers in Outbreak.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better ammo mod for sheer damage and grinding through the rounds, but there are a few downsides – including explosive kills not counting for camo challenges, explosions simply knocking over rather than killing zombies, and a rather slow recharge time. Recommended for your secondary weapon as an emergency backup, or for those focused only on high round grinding.

2/5 Cryofreeze

The frost-damaging Cryofreeze may not be quite as powerful for blowing away hordes as Shatter Blast, but has far more uses in a variety of different ways. With an activation every 0.8 seconds with Elemental Pop tier two, Cryofreeze has by far the lowest cooldown time and procs every other shot with an SMG or assault rifle or every bullet with shotguns and snipers.

RELATED:Black Ops Cold War Zombies: Gimmicks That Need To Return

Not to mention Cryofreeze freezes and slows any enemy, including special enemies. The ammo mod also gives you a bonus ten points every time you slow a zombie, deals extra damage to frozen zombies, contributes to camo challenges, and just generally is super useful for zombie management and keeping them under control. Whether in Outbreak or traditional round-based maps, you’d be hard-pressed to go wrong with Cryofreeze.

1/5 Brain Rot Is The Best Ammo Mod In Cold War Zombies

A consistently popular pick since launch, Brain Rot turns the undead against themselves, and they’ll instantly start killing other zombies. With each brain-rotted zombie usually killing four to seven other zombies, you only need to turn five or six of the undead to clear the entire round – which is super useful while your weapons are underpowered or in terms of ammo conservation.

However, what makes Brain Rot the best ammo mod in Cold War Zombies is the tier four upgrade, which gives you the ability to turn special (but not elite) enemies also. This means you’ll soon have Manglers, Mimics, and Tempests all fighting on your side, which is as useful as it is awesome. The tier five upgrade then means brain-rotted zombies will explode upon death, turning three other nearby zombies and starting a huge chain reaction.

You still have some disadvantages in gaining fewer points and weapon XP for Brain Rot kills, but it is more than made up for by the huge returns of investment.

NEXT: Black Ops Cold War Zombies: Tips For High Rounds On Firebase Z