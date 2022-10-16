Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: The Big Fight Preview | DAZN News Norway

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have weighed in. Now it’s time for the two women to go head-to-head in the ring.

This undisputed women’s middleweight title fight headlines a historic all-female fight card which also features a women’s super featherweight unification clash between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner.

The latest chapter in the rivalry between Shields and Marshall has been ten years in the making, ever since Marshall overcame her American opponent in the amateurs. Now the pair will battle it out in the professional ranks to find out who is the number one fighter in the division.

Despite many seeing this as a classic boxer vs. power puncher fight, expect this to be an all-out war, with both women stating in the build-up that they will be looking to end the fight before the final bell.

Here is everything you need to know about Shields vs. Marshall.

Shields vs. Marshall coverage

Shields vs. Marshall weigh-in results

Both Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall weighed in at 159.3lbs.

Shields vs. Marshall odds

Claressa Shields: 3/4

3/4 Savannah Marshall: 21/20

(All odds via BetMGM)

When is the Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall fight, date, and start time?

Date: Saturday, October 15

Saturday, October 15 Main card: 2:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. BST

2:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. BST Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. BST

The main card is set to get underway at 2:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. BST, with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. BST. With live fight nights, these timings could change.

What channel/stream is Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall?

U.S.: ESPN+

ESPN+ UK: Sky Sports

ESPN+ will broadcast the fight in the U.S., while Sky Sports has been named the UK broadcaster.

Where is the Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall fight?

The fight takes place at the O2 Arena in London.

Claressa Shields record and bio

Nationality: American

American Born: March 17, 1995

March 17, 1995 Height: 5′ 8″

5′ 8″ Reach: 68″

68″ Total Fights: 12

12 Record: 12-0 (2 KOs)

Savannah Marshall record and bio

Nationality: British

British Date of Birth: May 19, 1991

May 19, 1991 Height: 5′ 11.5″

5′ 11.5″ Reach: N/A

N/A Total Fights: 12

12 Record: 12-0 (10 KOs)

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall fight card