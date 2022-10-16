Council to determine whether pet pigs are allowed in Mitchell

MITCHELL — Mitchell residents will find out Monday night whether pet pigs are allowed in city limits.

The Mitchell City Council is set to vote on the second reading of an ordinance on Monday that would pave the way for homes to house one pet pig. After approving the first reading of the ordinance at the early October meeting, the second reading that will take place during the 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall will determine whether pet pigs are permitted in city limits.

The ordinance was brought forward after an out-of-state resident recently moved to Mitchell with her pet pig, Bruce. While Rachela Dirksen, a California transplant, assumed pet pigs were permitted in Mitchell, she learned that wasn’t the case when nearby residents spotted Bruce roaming near Dirksen’s home.

Rather than issuing Dirksen daily fines for housing the pet pig, Mayor Bob Everson waived the fines until the council makes its decision on whether pet pigs are allowed as a pet in city limits.

According to the new ordinance, a pet pig could not exceed 200 pounds and would be subject to the same nuisance codes that are in place for other pet animals such as dogs. Initially, the proposed weight restriction was set at 150 pounds, but Dirksen informed the council that it’s rare for any pet pig to be under 150 pounds.

“He is already fatter than that. He weighs about 155 pounds. A normal mini pig weighs about the size of a large dog,” she said at the early October council meeting.

Dirksen said nearby residents have welcomed her pet pig after she explained Bruce’s behavior.

“He comes inside and outside whenever he wants. He doesn’t bark at dogs or people walking by. They are very smart. They will never chase your wildlife or hurt anybody,” she said of her pig.

Mitchell Police Chief Mike Koster had no issues with adding pet pigs to the city’s animal ordinance, noting they would be regulated in the same type of fashion as dogs are.

Although Dirksen said her neighbors support her keeping Bruce as a pet, some council members expressed concerns over the broad terms of the ordinance allowing a pet pig per home throughout all of Mitchell.

During the first reading of the ordinance, there weren’t any residents who spoke against allowing pet pigs in city limits. Monday’s meeting will provide another opportunity for any residents to provide feedback on the proposed ordinance.