DIP bats for sustainable devp and environment

PANAJI

Director, Information and Publicity Dipak Bandekar underlined the need for sustainable development with sustainable environment highlighted the use of renewable and recyclable materials on building projects and more so decreasing the industrial impact on the environment by utilisation sustainable construction procedures practising energy efficiency and harnessing green technology.

Dipak Bandekar, speaking at the installation ceremony the Executive Committee of Association for Sustainability in Building & Environment in the City on October 14 said technological advancement have paved the way for a new generation of more robust lighter and renewable building materials assisting the push of traditional practices to be more environment friendly. These ecological materials also help to promote cleaner earth by reducing the carbon footprints that utilise these elements, he added.

Speaking further, Bandekar said many construction firms recognising the importance of sustainability green friendly methods with the increase in percentage of sustainability and energy conservation have employed new advanced technology, materials and practices over the past decade to enable and promote overall efficiency.

Congratulating Yatin Kandolkar and his team he said the 2020 agenda of sustainable development adopted by all United Nation’s Member States in 2015 provides fair blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet now and in the future.

He pointed that sustainability maintains the health and bio-capacity of environment. Sustainability supports the well-being of individuals and communities. Sustainability promotes a better economy where there is little waste, fewer emission, more jobs and better distribution of wealth, he added.

Association for Sustainability in Building and Environment (ASBE) has been envisaged as a non-profit association of stakeholders from government line departments, educational institutions, professionals, supplier and manufacturers who have come together with the aim of synergizing efforts in the mutual endeavour of achieving the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) committed by India Inc. in response to the Paris Agreement of 2015.

Principal, Goa College of Architecture, Dr. Ashish Rege, President, Ar Yatin Kandolkar & others were present on the occasion. A MoU between Association for Sustainability in Building & Environment and Goa College of Architecture was also signed. General Secretary, ABSE, Eng Thomas D’Costa proposed a vote of thanks. Ar Varsha compered the function.