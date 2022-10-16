Dorchester Paws: Pets of the Week

This week’s dynamic duo consists of two eligible doggos looking for their forever homes. The first of the handsome pitbulls is Hopper, described as a “super-sweet” snuggle bug who is always up for a challenging round of tug-a-war. He is housebroken and has loads of energy. Come by the Dorchester Paws Summerville location at 136 4 Paws Lane and adopt today.

Also available is the dashing black-and-white tailwagger known as Romeo, who is always on the lookout for a tasty treat and snuggles in a comfy bed. The friendly canine eagerly awaits your presence at Dorchester Paws.