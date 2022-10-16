Categories
Emma Corrin’s “My Policeman” Premiere Goldfish-In-A-Bag Dress Has To Be Seen To Be Believed


You know how, when you get a goldfish as a pet, sometimes you have to carry it home in a plastic bag?

Well, that’s basically what Emma Corrin wore to the My Policeman European premiere this weekend.

In case you think I’m joking — here is the dress itself, in all its glory.

According to Vogue, the JW Anderson minidress — which really does resemble a goldfish floating in a bag, in the best possible way — was paired with drop earrings from Cartier.

Of course, this isn’t the first bold look Emma’s rocked in public. Remember when they wore a balloon bra over a dress at the Olivier Awards earlier this year?

Or, their top hat-and-pocket watch attire at this year’s Met Gala?

But wait — what did Harry Styles, who is practically the star of My Policeman, wear? Trick question: He didn’t go to the premiere at all.

Unfortunately, Harry was performing in Chicago on the night of the European premiere, so he couldn’t attend.

But let’s face it: Even if Harry showed, Emma’s dress would still be the star of the show.



