Exotic Pets return to the Jackson Fairgrounds – WBBJ TV

JACKSON, Tenn.–Exotic Pets come to the Hub City!

The fairgrounds hosted the Exotic Pet Expo, a 2 day event, that began Saturday morning.

“We have our Exotic Pet Expo here at the fairgrounds. We’ve been doing this for several years. There’s all kinds of animals here,” said Dustin Bickerstaff, Event coordinator. “Hedgehogs, snakes, lizards, birds, all kinds of different animals that you don’t normally see in this area, or even at some zoos, you don’t really see them.”

The event is not just impactful and welcoming to our local community, but to people outside our state lines as well.

“This brings people from all over the country. We have people here from Texas…everywhere. So they come to the community of Jackson, they spend money and time here. They bring the whole community together,” Bickerstaff said. “We have thousands of people that come out every weekend just to see all this. So it’s really very impactful on the community in that way. And we bring people of all different kinds together.”

This event also welcomes its vendors by building commodore.

“I travel around to various states to do multiple different events of different genres, and this is by far one of my favorites. Everyone is so sweet and I love seeing all the animals,” said Heather Billingsley, Onigiri Art.

Whether you come out to find more information about a pet, hold a new little pet, or even purchase a pet. This is an event you do not want to miss.

The Exotic Pet Expo will continue on Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a charge of $3 for ages 12 and over.

