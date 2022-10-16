Facing heat on Ukraine, Smith decries ‘politicization’ of conflict

Smith slammed those critical of her on Ukraine, particularly the Opposition NDP, while failing to address her previous comments on the issue
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is decrying criticism she’s facing over past comments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine as an “attempted politicization” of the international conflict by her political opponents.
In a statement posted to social media Sunday, Smith slammed those critical of her on Ukraine, particularly the Opposition NDP, while failing to address her previous comments on the issue.
“Achieving peace is my greatest concern for Ukraine. That will be done with measured diplomacy, not virtue-signalling. I would request the NDP and their allies find within themselves the decency to not politicize such a painful and terrible tragedy. It is extremely unbecoming,” Smith said.
“I have and will always stand with the Ukrainian people.”
Smith has faced criticism both from across the political aisle and among Ukraine supporters for recently unearthed comments she had made on a right-wing social media platform. She did not acknowledge or apologize for those posts in her statement Sunday.
In one Feb. 24 post on the website Locals.com, she questions whether regions of Ukraine that “feel more affinity to Russia” should be allowed to break away. Another post that appeared to be since-deleted appears to question if NATO and Ukraine are partially responsible for Russia’s invasion.
In an April 29 livestreamed video on the same site, Smith says Ukraine should declare neutrality and denuclearize to help resolve the conflict; Ukraine was in possession of nuclear weapons following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, but repatriated those to Russia, with all weapons removed by 2001.
The NDP called on an apology from Smith Sunday.
“Danielle Smith is so clearly in the wrong here, and she must apologize. Her attempt to blame others for her own words is a deeply worrying sign for the next seven months in Alberta,” said NDP communications director Ben Alldritt.
Alberta is home to more than a quarter of all Ukrainian-Canadians, with their population numbering close to 370,000 in the 2016 Census. The provincial government has committed $23 million to Ukraine support, including for Ukrainian nationals fleeing the country and relocating to Alberta.
In her statement, Smith said she values her own Ukrainian heritage, with her great-grandfather Philipis Kolodnycky fleeing the country to Canada after World War One.
The premier added she will ask for a briefing on how Alberta can better assist Ukrainian refugees, including by expediting work visas.
Speaking to Postmedia Saturday, former Progressive Conservative MLA Thomas Lukaszuk called Smith’s past social media comments unforgivable.
“To read what she actually says behind the scenes is heartbreaking. Duplicitous, would be the understatement of the year,” said Lukaszuk, who has spearheaded fundraising efforts for Ukraine alongside former Premier Ed Stelmach.
Other posts discussed COVID vaccines, residential schools
Elsewhere on Smith’s Locals.com feed, the premier had made numerous posts in support of the Freedom Convoy that took over downtown Ottawa and blockaded several border crossings earlier this year. She also made several posts against vaccine mandates and shared anti-vaccine content.
In another post, she questioned the legitimacy of reports that unmarked graves had been found at residential schools across Canada.
The emergence of those posts comes during a tumultuous first week in office for Smith, who was sworn in as premier Tuesday.
That same day, Smith claimed those who didn’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 endured the worst discrimination she had witnessed in her lifetime, comments which drew criticism from minority groups, health professionals and some politicians.
Speaking on a radio show Saturday, Smith said she should have specified government discrimination when she had made her comments.
— With files from Dylan Short and Anna Junker
Twitter: @jasonfherring
