First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Up 29.6% in September

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $56.79. 428,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,636. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

Featured Articles

