Harry Potter: 10 Memes That Sum Up Snape And Harry’s Relationship

Many of Alan Rickman’s diary revelations are shedding more light on to his epic journey as Harry Potter‘s redeemed potions professor, Severus Snape. While Rickman’s Snape is largely remembered for his martyr reveal in the final installment, there is still much debate within the fandom as to the final verdict on the character and his morality, especially when it comes to his relationship with Harry.





Although the two weren’t sworn enemies, they weren’t a healthy professor-student duo either. Instead, they shared a complicated dynamic which – despite all its hostility and confusing inconsistencies – can be accurately summed up by memes.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Fighting About James

One of the reasons Severus showed so much contempt and disapproval of Harry was the fact that he was James Potter’s son.

Related: 10 Things That Annoy Redditors After Rewatching Deathly Hallows Part 2

Having suffered a lot of bullying at the hands of James and co., Snape spared no opportunity to lash out at Harry for his father’s mistakes, making it known how much he despised both. Harry, on the other hand, always strived to defend his father (before learning of his faults) – a dynamic shown by Redditor kimlovescony.

Automatic Disrespect

While there are many quotes that prove Snape was great at his job, it’s no secret that he could be a bit biased, especially regarding Harry.

Right from his first potions class, Harry was targeted by Snape for no reason whatsoever, aside from being the “new celebrity” at Hogwarts. Ever since, there were many occasions where the professor dismissed Potter’s genuine concerns, questions, and justified actions as moments of acting out and disrespect.

Always Attacking Harry

Source: Reddit

From his Occlumency lessons in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix to nonverbal spell defenses, Severus Snape had many moments where he used Harry as a guinea pig – a fact even noted by Harry himself in The Half-Blood Prince.

Whenever Harry had enough and fought back, Snape would use his authority to punish the young wizard, once again proving himself to be a villain. This imbalance of power and constant friction between the professor and student duo was a huge part of their relationship.

Lowkey Liking Harry

There are numerous quotes that prove Snape was a hero, but the most remembered ones are undoubtedly from the montage of his memories in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Those moments revealed the complexities behind Snape and Harry’s relationship, with some part of Snape genuinely caring for the part of Lily he saw alive in Harry. This SpongeBob meme emulates Dumbledore’s realization of Snape’s true motivations for his involvement with Harry, a revelation that changed the whole perspective around Snape.

Win or Loss?

Although much of Snape and Harry’s animosity may seem to be linked to their opposing houses at first, the series eventually unravels their shared histories through Harry’s parents.

Related: 10 Hilarious Memes That Sum Up Snape’s Hatred For James Potter

Still, their house rivalries complicate their relationship even further, especially in hindsight. This was the case in the first Harry Potter installment when Gryffindor faced Slytherin. Though Snap jinxed his broom to save Harry’s life, it still ultimately cost his house win at Quidditch after Harry caught the golden snitch. As this meme highlight, it was always a win-lose situation for Snape.

How I Met Your Mother

By the end of the series, both fans and Harry get many revelations about Snape and Lily’s relationship. However, if Snape had just been more honest about his feelings for Lily, he and Harry could have had a very different dynamic, something this Reddit meme pokes fun of but also inadvertently proves.

Snape’s decision to only harp on his hatred for James and not mention his love for Lily reflects his and Harry’s tendency to not trust one another and constantly keep secrets. It prevents them from bonding over their shared loss and instead perpetuates their hatred.

Misplaced Grudge During Their First Meeting

Even as the best wizard in the Harry Potter movies, Snape has many faults that come into play throughout the series, particularly in his treatment of Harry.

As shown in this MCU crossover meme, Snape takes out his decades-long grudge against James Potter via Harry, and Harry is initially completely oblivious as to why Snape is behaving this way. Snape’s misplaced feelings prove to be a hindrance in his relationship with Harry, with James being the primary reason why Snape couldn’t be the compassionate and forgiving mentor.

Loving Lily

All Potterheads will know that Severus Snape’s moment of redemption comes in the series’ last installment when his true motivations and actions get revealed after his death. His one teardrop goes through this emotional journey, showing his unrequited and heartbreaking love for Lily.

Related: 10 Things Only Book Fans Know About James & Lily Potter

This one scene has completely re-molded Snape’s relationship with Harry, not just for fans but for Harry himself, who eventually names his son after the biased professor. Despite all the debate it has caused within the fandom, Snape’s reveal of his feelings for Lily gives his relationship with Harry a major re-evaluation.

A Perfect Balance Of Hatred and Care

Harry is in many ways like James and Lily, something that undoubtedly further complicated things for Snape. On one hand, he has James’ arrogancy and mischief, but on the other, he has Lily’s eyes and her lovable qualities.

As such, Snape tackles Harry’s parenthood by being Harry’s protector while also criticizing him and his father for the latter’s bullying. Snape’s relation to both of Harry’s parents is a huge foundation for his actions toward Harry and determines the course of their relationship.

Harry’s Change Of Heart Towards Snape

Even after all the relentless bullying that Snape put Harry through over his first six years at Hogwarts, Harry manages to put all that aside once he learns about Snape’s true intentions.

This Spider-Man crossover meme accurately captures that pivotal point in Harry’s relationship with Snape. It proved how forgiving and gracious Harry was to him, where his long-standing resentment became respect and affection for Snape instead.

Next: 10 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Snape As A Character