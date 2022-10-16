Home buyers pay an extra £26,000 for properties with energy efficiency

Easy ways to reduce energy costs include getting energy saving light bulbs, or turning off electrical items at the plug.

Home owners can also look at replacing windows as a way to improve their energy efficiency.

Nicola Battey, product director Hometree, recommended people check the direction of their windows, as the direction of the sun will impact how warm a room will be.

She said: “Rooms with south-facing windows get lots of natural sunlight, making them ideal living rooms, assuming that’s where you spend most of your time in the home.