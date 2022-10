Is it bug or a „Feature“ Airplane-Mode in one way? (i hope not)

It should go both ways. Btw, the Bluetooth radio needs to stay on for both devices in order for this to work, so make sure you aren’t turning that off. (Should still say ‘On’ in settings.)

In my case, I think it’s a bug. I found that if I turn on airplane mode via the Settings app on my iPhone, then it’ll also turn on airplane mode on my watch…but if I turn it on via the Control Center on my iPhone, then it doesn’t work.