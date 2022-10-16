‘I don’t have that kind of relationship with Novak Djokovic’, says former ace

Although he has had to miss two Grand Slams, Novak Djokovic can still be satisfied with his season. The Serbian phenomenon paid dearly for his choice not to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus, having had to give up the Australian Open and the US Open.

The 35-year-old from Belgrade ended up in the eye of the storm and suffered serious damage to his image. After the disappointment suffered at Roland Garros, the former world number 1 redeemed himself by triumphing at Wimbledon for the seventh time in his career (the fourth in a row).

In addition to having equaled his idol Pete Sampras, Nole has narrowed the gap that separates him from Rafael Nadal in the all-time rankings of the Majors. Goran Ivanisevic’s protégé also imposed himself in Tel Aviv and Astana, detaching the pass for the ATP Finals in Turin.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion wants to finish the season well and then focus on 2023. It is still unclear whether or not the ‘Djoker’ will be able to travel to Australia next January. In a long interview with ‘We Love Tennis Magazine’, Stéphane Robert – who works as a coach in the Novak facility – analyzed his relationship with the Belgrade champion.

Robert reflects on Djokovic

“Actually, Novak Djokovic’s not my boss, I don’t have that kind of relationship with him. It’s more to Viktor, the director of the structure, to whom I have to report regularly.

Novak is more of a work colleague, also advice on getting my player as high as possible. We talk, he can ask me questions and me too. He will give me his opinion, he will discuss with my player, that’s how it works. It’s very simple actually” – Robert said.

Speaking on the ‘Advantage Connors’ podcast recently, boxing legend Mike Tyson was asked about the players that he followed on the tour. “Djokovic, definitely, and Federer. Talking about Djokovic, he came back from all those injuries,” Tyson said.

“You know, I love Djokovic personally but I’m just a big fan of Federer. When he was in his prime, he was always moving in the air. He’s smooth. He’s really smooth. Nadal was just all over the place. He’s a great player, but he doesn’t look great playing.

Federer is smooth and very elegant. Novak Djokovic is my favorite at the moment. If he is okay, I really like to watch him. He is my favorite because the way he has come back from injury and beaten guys like Nadal and Federer is amazing. He’s a true fighter,” Tyson said.