Illiana Ancestors: RootsTech 23 registration now open

RootsTech 23, the world’s largest genealogical conference, is now accepting registrations. Scheduled for March 2-4, 2023, the conference will offer hundreds of classes (both online and in person) for all genealogists. Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/59nrdxtd and register–free.

Free genealogy resources – state by state

Donna K. Fitzgerald’s article, Tracing The Lines: Genealogy From State to State, is an article about The USGenWeb Project—a volunteer-driven project that was created in 1996 and currently has thousands of websites and millions of web pages and used by several million researchers each year. This totally free resource should not be overlooked by serious researchers. Visit https://tinyurl.com/yk2r7mdz .

Britain’s Camilla has famous American cousins

Marie Cappart, expert of the British royal family and genealogist of MyHeritage.fr, has found “lots of interesting and fun information” on Britain’s royalty. For example, Camilla, Celine Dion, Madonna, and Beyonce are cousins! Also, King Charles III and Hugh Grant are 10th cousins. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/msy57tpf .

Los Angeles has Disneyland of graveyards

Greg Melville’s article in Smithsonian Magazine tells how Forest Lawn Memorial Park became a star-studded cemetery in Los Angeles. And did you know that there are five other Forest Lawn Cemeteries in Los Angeles? Read this interesting, illustrated article at https://tinyurl.com/yc8yfcja .

Learn causes of death in 1800s

Dr. David B. Davis, a family researcher and medical doctor from Michigan has written an article on common causes of death in the 1800s. One must realize that the recorded cause of death may actually be a symptom rather than the cause. It is therefore helpful to know of common causes. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2tfabxhs .

Irish vital records free online

A wealth of searchable 20th century church records of baptism, marriage, and burials records are available, free, as per an article at https://tinyurl.com/5ed3yp93 . View these historic registers at https://tinyurl.com/4wuhyf3x . To conduct a search, click on the appropriate link. (Be sure to read readers’ comments.)

Tour Indianapolis cemetery

Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN is a famous place to visit the graves of over 200,000 people buried there including some that were famous. They include President Benjamin Harrison, poet James Whitcomb Riley, Col. Eli Lilly, three US Vice Presidents, and the infamous bank robber John Dillinger. Visit https://tinyurl.com/9a7hdhtr for more information. Take a walking tour at https://tinyurl.com/4nwukd3f .